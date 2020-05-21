Trecora Resources Welcomes New Site Leader at its Silsbee Fa

SUGAR LAND, Texas, Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Trecora Resources ("Trecora" or the "Company") (NYSE: TREC), a leading provider of specialty hydrocarbons and waxes, today announced that Mr. Rafael (Ralph) Pons has joined the Company as new site leader at its South Hampton Resources facility in Silsbee, Texas.

Mr. Pons brings over 33 years of extensive manufacturing experience at some of the industry's top companies, providing effective and decisive leadership in facilities management, construction management, facility support, project/program management, contract administration, operations and maintenance, and facilities planning. He holds a Master of Science, Operations Management, from the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and a Bachelor of Science, Chemical Engineering, from the University of Virginia.

Pat Quarles, Trecora's President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "We are delighted to welcome someone as talented as Ralph, who brings a wealth of knowledge along with a thoughtful, innovative and results-oriented approach to this role. As new site leader at our Specialty Petrochemicals production facility, Ralph's deep experience in increasing reliability and reducing maintenance costs will be a significant asset in the development of advanced processes and procedures. His proven leadership and track record of success in manufacturing, will be an invaluable component to achieving the Company's overall goals and objectives, both now and in the future."

About Trecora Resources (TREC)

TREC owns and operates a specialty petrochemicals facility specializing in high purity hydrocarbons and other petrochemical manufacturing and a specialty wax facility, both located in Texas, and provides custom processing services at both facilities. In addition, the Company is the original developer and a 33.3% owner of AMAK, a Saudi Arabian joint stock company.

