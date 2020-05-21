T.Webber Plumbing, Heating, Air & Electric donates gift of w

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. , Dec. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- T.Webber Plumbing, Heating, Air & Electric, a BBB A+ accredited business and recipient of nearly 3,000 5-star consumer reviews, in partnership with RAL Supply, is set to install a brand-new heating system for Cold Spring resident Vicki Calder free of charge on Monday, Dec. 23.

Calder is the first recipient of T.Webber's Heat for the Holidays donation event, in which T.Webber gifts a new heating system to a local family in need. Developed in celebration of T. Webber's 30th year in business, Heat for the Holidays will become an annual holiday tradition for the family-owned company.

After nearly a month of accepting nominations through their website and Facebook page, T.Webber selected Calder as 2019's winner. Calder is a disabled widow whose home is located less than a mile from T.Webber headquarters. Her boiler started malfunctioning last spring, and purchasing a new unit was impossible on her fixed income. Family and friends said Calder sometimes had to choose between medicine, food or heat, and often went without heat.

"This incredibly generous gift means so much to me," Calder said. "I do not deserve this opportunity more than anybody else. Thank you for reaching out and helping people like me this holiday season. This gift will keep me warm and help me focus on healing."

On December 23, the T.Webber team will be installing a new oil-fired boiler heating system in Calder's home, ahead of the Christmas holiday.

"Family and community have always been important to our company culture," said Tommy Webber, president of T.Webber Plumbing, Heating, Air & Electric. "Our hope is that this annual event will be as much of a blessing to our neighbors as they've been to us throughout the years. T.Webber certainly wouldn't be the business it is today without them, and we look forward to the next 30 years of serving the Hudson Valley."



To learn more about T.Webber Plumbing, Heating, Air & Electric, call 845-288-2777 or visit https://twebber.com/.

About T.Webber Plumbing, Heating, Air & Electric

T.Webber Plumbing, Heating, Air & Electric is a family owned and operated home services company serving the Hudson Valley area, including Dutchess, Putnam, Westchester, Orange, Ulster and Rockland counties. A+ rated by the Better Business Bureau, T.Webber has been the company of choice for residential service, repair and installation for nearly 30 years. Tom Webber founded the company in 1989 with the vision to exceed customer expectations and provide exceptional service with integrity, competence and objectivity with every service call. The company slogan, "We keep your home running right," is the T.Webber commitment to deliver exceptional turnkey home solutions to Hudson Valley homeowners. T.Webber provides timely, same-day service for plumbing, heating, air conditioning, electrical, well system, water quality, bathroom remodeling, and sewer and septic repairs. For more information, call 1-845-288-2777 or visit http://twebber.com/.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

865-977-1973

[email protected]



View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/twebber-plumbing-heating-air--electric-donates-gift-of-warmth-to-local-recipient-300978612.html

SOURCE T.Webber Plumbing, Heating, Air & Electric