Valaris plc Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2019 Earn

LONDON, Jan. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Valaris plc (NYSE: VAL) ("Valaris" or the "Company") will hold its fourth quarter and full-year 2019 earnings conference call at 9:00 a.m. CST (10:00 a.m. EST and 3:00 p.m. London) on Friday, February 21, 2020. The earnings release will be issued before the New York Stock Exchange opens that morning.

The conference call will be webcast live at www.valaris.com. Alternatively, callers may dial +1-855-239-3215 within the United States or +1-412-542-4130 from outside the U.S. It is recommended that participants call approximately 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

A webcast replay and transcript of the call will be available on the Company's website. A replay will also be available through March 23, 2020 by dialing +1-877-344-7529 within the United States or +1-412-317-0088 from outside the U.S. (conference ID 10138649).

About Valaris plc

Valaris plc (NYSE: VAL) is the industry leader in offshore drilling services across all water depths and geographies. Operating a high-quality rig fleet of ultra-deepwater drillships, versatile semisubmersibles and modern shallow-water jackups, Valaris has experience operating in nearly every major offshore basin. With an unwavering commitment to safety and operational excellence, and a focus on technology and innovation, Valaris was rated first in total customer satisfaction in the latest independent survey by EnergyPoint Research - the ninth consecutive year that the Company has earned this distinction. Valaris plc is an English limited company (England No. 7023598) with its corporate headquarters located at 110 Cannon Street, London EC4N 6EU. To learn more, visit our website at www.valaris.com.

