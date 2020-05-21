Vaquero Midstream Expands, Hires Clayton J. Hewett As Execut

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ ---- Vaquero Midstream today announced the addition of Clayton J. Hewett as Executive Vice President of Engineering. Mr. Hewett brings almost twenty years of industry experience in process engineering, project management and operations to the team.

Prior to joining Vaquero, Mr. Hewett served in operational and engineering roles where he was responsible for the daily operations of all midstream assets. He was particularly focused on developing operationally efficient engineering processes and policies to maximize profits while keeping safety the top priority.

"We are excited to have Clayton join Vaquero and look forward to his contributions in helping us expand and grow in 2020 and beyond," said Vaquero CEO Gary Conway.

Clayton received his Master of Business Administration degree from Texas Christian University and Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering from Texas A&M University – Kingsville. He will be primarily based out of Vaquero's Dallas office.

About Vaquero Midstream LLC

Vaquero Midstream is a high-growth Delaware basin midstream company focused on quality producer service, operational excellence and environmentally sound practices. The Vaquero system features the Caymus processing facility located at the WAHA Hub with current capacity of 400 MMSCFD with the capability to expand to 1 BCFD of processing at the site. The rich gas gathering system transverses Reeves county with 30" and 24" high pressure pipelines with pipeline laterals and over 67,000 HP of three-stage field compression serving Reeves, Loving, Ward and Pecos county producers. Vaquero has planned expansions into other areas of the Permian basin.

