Westinghouse-Energoatom Contract Signals Full Diversificatio

KYIV, Ukraine, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Westinghouse Electric Company signed a contract with the National Nuclear Energy Generating Company (NNEGC Energoatom) on VVER-440 nuclear fuel for the Rivne nuclear power plant. This agreement illustrates another successful step in the continuation of the long-standing partnership between Energoatom and Westinghouse.

The parties also signed a Letter of Intent on further exploring localization of fuel assembly component production in Ukraine. Atomenergomash, a subdivision of Energoatom, is currently completing qualification to manufacture VVER-1000 top and bottom nozzles for Westinghouse fuel. The signing of both documents was witnessed by Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

"We are pleased that Energoatom has once again demonstrated their confidence in Westinghouse's nuclear fuel performance. With this major agreement, we extend further our commitment to Ukraine's energy security and focus on further improving the operational excellence of its nuclear fleet," said Westinghouse President and CEO Patrick Fragman. "Westinghouse is looking forward to continuing to support Energoatom in other areas of expertise as a global strategic partner."

Westinghouse VVER-1000 fuel is already in operation in six nuclear reactors in Ukraine. This latest generation of VVER-440 fuel assemblies offers superior fuel economics, substantially extended refueling intervals, excellent performance and reliability meeting both high safety and quality standards. By providing fuel to additional units beyond VVER-1000 reactors, Westinghouse will supply more than half of the Ukrainian reactors.

Energoatom CEO Petro Kotin commented, "We are taking another step in our combined need for continuing to improve the performance of our plants and diversifying our supply. This is an important decision not only for Ukraine, but for all countries of the European continent with VVER-440 units."

Westinghouse Electric Company is the world's pioneering nuclear energy company and is a leading supplier of nuclear plant products and technologies to utilities throughout the world. Westinghouse supplied the world's first commercial pressurized water reactor in 1957 in Shippingport, Pa., U.S. Today, Westinghouse technology is the basis for approximately one-half of the world's operating nuclear plants. For more information, please visit www.westinghousenuclear.com

