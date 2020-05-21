WHITING PETROLEUM INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY FORMER LOUISIAN

NEW ORLEANS, March 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF"), announces that KSF has commenced an investigation into Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: WLL).

On January 2, 2019, The Wall Street Journal reported in an article titled "Fracking's Secret Problem—Oil Wells Aren't Producing as Much as Forecast" that, according to a review of available public data on production, many of the Company's shale wells, specifically those involved in the fracking process, were producing oil and gas at a much lower rate than the Company had forecasted to investors. Further, the report noted that "findings suggest current production levels may be hard to sustain without greater spending because operators will have to drill more wells to meet growth targets."

KSF's investigation is focusing on whether Whiting's officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to Whiting's shareholders or otherwise violated state or federal laws.

If you have information that would assist KSF in its investigation, or have been a long-term holder of Whiting shares and would like to discuss your legal rights, you may, without obligation or cost to you, call toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or email KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn ([email protected]), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-wll/ to learn more.

