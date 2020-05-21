Wildhorse Mountain Wind Facility in Oklahoma is Operational

ATLANTA, Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern Power, a leading U.S. wholesale energy provider and subsidiary of Southern Company, today announced that the 100-megawatt (MW) Wildhorse Mountain Wind Facility in Pushmataha County, Okla., is now operational.

"Wildhorse Mountain Wind Facility is our fourth wind project in the state of Oklahoma, and we are pleased to see this project achieve commercial operation," said Southern Power CEO Mark Lantrip. "This additional facility showcases our commitment to the development of wind energy and is an excellent addition to our growing renewable fleet."

The electricity and associated renewable energy credits (RECs) generated by the facility are being sold under a 20-year power purchase agreement to Arkansas Electric Cooperative Corporation (AECC). AECC will have the option to keep or sell the associated RECs.

Wildhorse Mountain Wind Facility consists of 29 wind turbines manufactured by Vestas, which is contracted with Southern Power to maintain and operate the facility. Vestas will provide long-term maintenance of the turbines through a service agreement. Southern Power is responsible for performing the balance of onsite plant operations.

Southern Power acquired the facility in May 2018 from Renewable Energy Systems (RES) and oversaw all construction activity on site. RES served as the developer and constructor of the site, which created 250 jobs at peak construction.

This project aligns with Southern Power's business strategy of acquiring and developing projects covered by long-term contracts with counterparties with strong credit support.

Southern Power's wind portfolio now consists of more than 2,058 MW and is a part of the company's 4,454-MW renewable fleet, which consists of 40 solar and wind facilities operating or under construction.

About Southern Power

"Southern Power, a subsidiary of Southern Company, is a leading U.S. wholesale energy provider meeting the electricity needs of municipalities, electric cooperatives, investor- owned utilities, and commercial and industrial customers. Southern Power and its subsidiaries, some of which are owned in part with various partners, own or operate 49 facilities operating or under construction in 12 states with more than 11,864 MW of generating capacity in Alabama, California, Delaware, Georgia, Kansas, Maine, Nevada, New Mexico, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Texas and Washington."

About Southern Company

Southern Company (NYSE: SO) is a leading energy company serving 9 million customers through its subsidiaries. The company provides clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy through electric operating companies in three states, natural gas distribution companies in four states, a competitive generation company serving wholesale customers across America, a leading distributed energy infrastructure company, a fiber optics network and telecommunications services. Southern Company brands are known for excellent customer service, high reliability and affordable prices below the national average. For more than a century, we have been building the future of energy and developing the full portfolio of energy resources, including carbon-free nuclear, advanced carbon capture technologies, natural gas, renewables, energy efficiency and storage technology. Through an industry-leading commitment to innovation and a low-carbon future, Southern Company and its subsidiaries develop the customized energy solutions our customers and communities require to drive growth and prosperity. Our uncompromising values ensure we put the needs of those we serve at the center of everything we do and govern our business to the benefit of our world. Our corporate culture and hiring practices have been recognized nationally by the U.S. Department of Defense, G.I. Jobs magazine, DiversityInc, Black Enterprise, Forbes and the Women's Choice Award. To learn more, visit www.southerncompany.com.

