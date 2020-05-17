2012 Olympic Games Misses Renewable Energy Goals

Written By: John Shimkus

The 2012 Olympics are gearing up for glory in London, and will be one of the most sustainable Olympics ever. The Commission for a Sustainable London 2012—the watchdog group monitoring the London Olympics’ sustainability initiative—says the games are already on track to reduce its carbon footprint by 50 percent.

However, the watchdog group has also officially stated that the initial goal of 20 percent energy from renewable sources is being lessened to only nine percent. The Olympic Delivery Authority (ODA) abandoned plans for wind turbines in Olympic park after design changes and safety regulations were implemented. Nonetheless, the ODA has claimed it will find other ways to reduce the games’ carbon footprint.

The ODA has taken measures to improve insulation in Olympic facilities to help reduce energy consumption. Over £1 million has been invested in draft-proofing buildings.

Despite the carbon-reducing efforts, London Assembly Green Party member Darren Johnson is displeased with the missed renewable energy target. “This really is a miserable result,” he said. “I know the organizers have had some difficulties, but quite frankly this should never have been allowed to happen. It makes a mockery of the idea of a green Olympics.”