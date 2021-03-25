Aker Solutions and Doosan Babcock sign renewables MoU

Aker Solutions and Doosan Babcock have signed an MoU to deliver low-carbon solutions and renewable energy projects in the UK.

The partners will focus on pursuing and winning contracts for new hydrogen production plants, and CCUS facilities, while opportunities for other projects within the process and energy industries will be explored. Together they will provide a full engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) solution for the UK's progressive energy transition agenda.

"The joint offer from Aker Solutions and Doosan Babcock provides the customers with an offer to deliver complete, sustainable energy facilities based on the proven track record of both companies," said Kjetel Digre, CEO of Aker Solutions. "This is also an important step for our objective to grow within projects related to the energy transition, and for our strategy to establish business models with solid partners where this can add value."

Andrew Colquhoun, CEO of Doosan Babcock, said this strategic agreement enables both companies to work together in a highly integrated manner, to pursue some of the largest and most exciting low-carbon projects in the UK. "Our complementary capabilities will ensure a highly attractive offering for our customers," he said.

Aker Solutions has operations in more than 20 countries worldwide and in the UK, the company's key locations are in Scotland and South East England. The company has for 50 years delivered complete solutions to oil and gas operators, spanning concept development, engineering, construction, installation, subsea technology and support to facilities in operation offshore and onshore. More recently, it has targeted decarbonization and renewables.

As a part of the global Doosan group, Doosan Babcock is an engineering and construction company in the UK, which has a solid track record of onshore projects, power plant construction and carbon capture plant work.