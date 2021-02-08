Amazon, Shell and Eneco renewable project to launch in 2023

The Amazon-Shell HKN (Hollandse Kust Noord) Offshore Wind Project in the Netherlands is targeting a 2023 launch - and marks the e-commerce giant's largest single-site renewables project to date.

The offshore wind farm will be operated by the Crosswind Consortium, a joint venture between energy companies Shell and Eneco, and have an overall capacity of 759MW.

Amazon is buying over half of the capacity to power its European operations as it aims to be net-zero by 2040.

The project will comprise a floating solar park, short-term battery storage, optimally tuned turbines, and ‘green hydrogen’ made by electrolysis as a further storage technique.

It also offers the opportunity to demonstrate the combination of these measures to ensure a continuous power supply regardless of wind conditions.

“Amazon has a clear climate ambition and we are proud to contribute to this goal by delivering renewable energy generated by the offshore wind farm Hollandse Kust Noord.

"This collaboration enables us to invest in more renewable energy projects and, thus, accelerate the energy transition,” said Kees-Jan Rameau, Chief Strategic Growth Officer Eneco.

In December, Amazon announced it will invest in 26 wind and solar projects, providing 3.4GW of electricity production capacity (click here).

Other clean energy investments include the new Tallaght District Heating Scheme near Dublin, which will provide heat recycled from the recently-completed AWS data centre to public sector, residential and commercial customers.