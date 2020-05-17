Areva to provide 80 offshore wind turbines to German offshore project

The renewables arm of French nuclear group Areva is to supply 80 wind turbines to an offshore wind farm in the German North Sea, the company said Tuesday.



The company announced they signed a memorandum with Wetfeet Offshore Windenergy GmbH, to supply 80 M5000 turbines for the offshore Global Tech 1 wind farm. According to the company, Areva will provide commissioning, testing and maintenance services.



The order will be worth more than 700 million euros and is scheduled for 2011-2012. Global Tech 1 is located 90 kilometres from the coast in the German North Sea. The wind farm will generate 1.4 billion kWh per year.



"The decision illustrates the trust being placed in Multibrid's state-of-the art offshore technology and gives Areva a strong foothold on the burgeoning European offshore market," Anil Srivastava, chief executive of the Renewables business unit.

