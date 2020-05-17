Astronergy: 2010 plan to increase solar modules to 75MW



Astronergy, the Chinese monocrystalline and polycrystalline PV modules provider, together with Oerlikon Solar, announce an updated purchase agreement for Oerlikon Solar's thin film equipment. The new order calls for Astronergy to increase its production capacity from 30 megawatts to 75 megawatts in the year 2010. The purchase is an important component to Astronergy’s plan of expanding its thin film solar PV modules to 400 megawatts in the short term.



"We are committed to taking the thin film route as a direction for growth," said Astronergy CEO Dr. Liyou Yang. "We are pleased to see that the thin film silicon market is step by step gaining momentum,” said Dr. Michael Buscher, CEO of Oerlikon.



"By focusing our efforts on thin film products and diligently working to strengthen our core competencies, we will maintain our reputation as a first-class PV enterprise. We are highly confident that continued collaboration will enable both of our companies to extend our leadership in the thin film solar industry," stated Dr. Liyou Lang, CEO of Astronergy.



New module materials and the latest innovations in thin film technology will be incorporated into the production process. The new agreement details the first phase of the 400 megawatt thin film expansion plan of bringing Astronergy’s thin film module capacity to a minimum of 75 megawatts by the beginning of 2011.



"We let our customers benefit from technology innovations that lead to cost reductions. By continuously doing so, we help them stay on track on their cost and technology roadmaps. Astronergy represents a further milestone on our way to demonstrating that thin film silicon technology leads to the lowest module production cost per watt," commented Jurg Henz, CEO of Oerlikon Solar.









