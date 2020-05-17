Astronergy: Partners with SPG for solar modules supply



Astronergy, a Chinese company, has entered into a supply agreement with California-based SPG Solar to deliver 2.2 MW of polycrystalline silicon modules for a solar rooftop project that SPG is working on in Florida. The shipment is due to commence in July.



This agreement is indicative of Astronergy’s successful movement into the Florida marketplace for PVs. Both companies will supply various projects with high quality solar modules, including high efficiency and monocrystalline polycrystalline thin film modules.



"The US PV market is one of the markets with the greatest potential," said Astronergy CEO Dr. Liyou Yang, "It's only a matter of time that we see the US photovoltaic market take-off, given the Obama Administration's support for renewable energy. Florida is also located in the most sunshine abundant region of the US, so we're very excited to provide SPG solar with our panels, and look forward to both our companies' growth."



The partnership between Astronergy and SPG propels Astronergy’s increasing presence within the U.S. "Our quality products and services will now be available to a greater portion of the US and Canada," commented Astronergy's Chief Sales and Marketing Officer, Mr. Alan Yuan, "Astronergy's US branch in California will be able to maintain close contact with customers and provide them with local logistical support."



"I have personally toured Astronergy's factories in China, including a hands-on review of their entire manufacturing line, and as a result we are looking forward to using Astronergy's quality modules for this project," stated SPG Solar's CEO, Thomas Rooney. "We have a rigorous vendor selection process and welcome Astronergy as a new supplier for our work in the U.S market."









