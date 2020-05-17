Barlovento Recursos Naturales: Uses Second Wind Triton



Barlovento Recursos Naturales, a Spain-based, international wind consultancy and a Measuring Network of Wind Energy Institutes (MEASNET) accredited laboratory, is using Second Wind’s Triton® remote sensing system for assessing potential wind farm sites in Spain and Romania.



Barlovento Recursos Naturales is a highly-regarded technical consultancy within the energy industry. The company has been a major player in transforming Spain into a renewable energy powerhouse. The company advises utilities and government agencies on how to develop the country’s renewable resources. Several regions of Spain already generate as much as 82 percent of the country’s power from renewable resources.



Barlovento has assessed over 1,000 wind farm sites worldwide, and is particularly known for its work in Europe and Latin America. The company has been a Second Wind customer, and purchaser of Second Wind Measuring devices, since 2001. The company bought its first Triton unit in 2009 and recently added a second.



"Remote sensing gives us a much broader and deeper data set than we could collect with tower-mounted sensors alone," said Barlovento founder Rafael Zubiaur. "Its accuracy provides a detailed profile of wind flow so we can forecast a site's productivity and how factors like shear and veer may affect wind turbine performance."



Barlovento has trained its staff to install and maintain the Triton units. The company also utilizes the SkyServe® Satellite Wind Data Service® by Second Wind for communicating wind data in 10 minute intervals, via Globalstar Satellite. A secure Web service allows access to wind data online.



"When a highly respected force in renewable energy like Barlovento commits to Triton and remote sensing, that's the ultimate vote of confidence," said Colin France, Director of European Business at Second Wind. "Triton met Barlovento's high standards for accuracy and reliability, and we're looking forward to being a part of their future work to develop wind power resources all over the world."









