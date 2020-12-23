BIRD Energy to invest $7.15 million in US-Israel projects
Total value of approved projects is $17.4 million and includes Batteries, Natural Gas, Wind Energy and Energy Efficiency
The U.S. Department of Energy and Israel's Ministry of Energy, along with the Israel Innovation Authority, have selected eight clean energy projects to receive $7.15 million under the Binational Industrial Research and Development (BIRD) Energy program. The total value of the projects is $17.4 million, which includes $10.25 million in cost share from the companies selected for funding.
BIRD Energy began in 2009 as a result of the Energy Independence and Security Act of 2007. Since then, including the projects announced today, BIRD Energy has funded 55 projects with a total government investment of approximately $42 million in addition to approximately $55 million in funds matched by the private sector.
Each project is conducted by a U.S. and an Israeli partner. Selected projects address energy challenges and opportunities that are of interest to both countries and focus on commercializing clean energy technologies that improve economic competitiveness, create jobs and support innovative technologies and companies.
Aharon Aharon, CEO, Israel Innovation Authority, said: "Promoting innovation in the field of energy is a joint goal of Israel and the US. We are therefore pleased to see the high level of engagement by industries in both countries. We wish success to the approved projects and look forward to the technological advancements they will make."
Dr. Eitan Yudilevich, Executive Director of the BIRD Foundation, said: "The BIRD Energy program is a magnet that attracts companies interested in joint U.S.-Israel innovation with each company playing a synergistic role aimed at achieving and commercializing technological breakthroughs. Despite the significant hurdles posed by COVID-19, companies succeeded in submitting high quality collaborative proposals."
The eight approved projects are:
Projects that qualify for BIRD Energy funding must include one U.S. and one Israeli company, or a company from one of the countries paired with a university or research institution from the other. The partners must present a project that involves innovation in the area of energy and is of mutual interest to both countries.
Qualified projects must contribute at least 50 percent to project costs and commit to repayments if the project leads to commercial success. A wind farm on Israel's Mount Gilboa is pictured.