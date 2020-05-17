Boeing to get Solar Rooftop for Manufacturing Plant

Written By: John Shimku

Boeing Co. is planning to cover the 10-acre roof of its 787 manufacturing plant in North Charleston, South Carolina with solar panels as part of its commitment to operate the installation with 100 percent renewable energy. The solar array will be one of the largest of its kind in the southeast United States.

Installation of the solar rooftop in May and the project is expected to take four months to complete. The installation is being installed and maintained by South Carolina Electricity and Gas (SCE&G) and will provide 2.6 MW of electrical power—enough to provide energy to 250 average homes.

Boeing is being commended in its pursuit of green initiatives. Apart from solar panels, Boeing has been investing in biofuel research to uncover the next generation fuel that will propel its aircraft into the 21st century.

Boeing is no stranger to solar power. In fact, the company holds more solar energy U.S. patents than anyone else—particularly in solar thermal energy. Just last year, Boeing launched its high-efficiency solar cells for commercial sale. The cells boast 39.2 percent efficiency and were originally designed for use on satellites. It seems appropriate that a company investing so heavily in renewable energy research and development would go ahead and install some solar panels of their own!