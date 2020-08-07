Bosch to buy solar power from RTE

Bosch has also signed similar agreements with the Norwegian renewable energy providers Statkraft and the Swedish company Vattenfall. As a result of these agreements, electricity generated by 50MW of solar capacity will go online in the south of Germany next year.

Speaking on behalf of the electric company RTE Supply & Trading, the company’s chief commercial officer for origination and gas supply, Andree Stracke, commented: “With this contract, we are contributing to the implementation of Bosch’s ambitious climate protection program”.

Bosch has announced that its operations in Germany have been climate neutral since last year, and is aiming to expand this to its sites in other countries by 2021.