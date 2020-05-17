Camco Int Ltd: Acquires new emission reduction projects



Camco International Limited, a worldwide emission reduction and clean energy project developer, has been awarded a portfolio of emission reduction projects by Greenhouse Gas Services (GHGS).



The acquired projects involve reductions from agricultural waste-to-energy installations and landfill gas projects. The operational projects acquired, are expected to generate emission reductions in excess of 100,000 tons of CO2e per year. In addition, the Company has acquired the rights to any extra emission reduction projects.



This acquisition will increase the Company’s presence as a top developer in the agricultural waste-to-energy sector in the United States, as well as a leading provider of offsets from livestock projects through the Climate Action Reserve (CAR). Camco currently works on livestock projects that are expected to generate over 90,000 CRTs per year registered with CAR. Camco is expected to register additional projects in the second half of 2010, which will increase future deliveries.



Jim Wiest, MD US, stated, "The projects Camco has acquired from GHGS have a strong track-record, are well managed and provide a pipeline of high quality offsets for future delivery. They add to and complement Camco's existing portfolio of similar projects. The acquisition will help to expand upon our efforts as a leader in the developing emissions to energy market in the US."



Camco International Limited develops emissions reductions and clean energy projects throughout the U.S, the UK, China, Africa, Russia and SEA. The Company has held a track record in project development, technical delivery and policy development for 20 years. The Company works with local industry, multinational companies, governments and regulatory bodies.











