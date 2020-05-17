Clipper Windpower announces new CEO, Director

Doug Pertz has resigned as the wind power company’s President and CEO. He will be replaced by Mauricio F. Quintana. Quintana most recently served as Director of Corporate Strategy and Development at United Technologies Corporation (“UTC”), a position he was in for the last two years. The Board of Directors has also appointed the company’s current Chief Financial Officer, Michael E. Keane, to join the Board of Directors.

Pertz has been in the CEO position since September 2008, after serving five months as Chief Operating Officer. Pertz guided Clipper through a transitional period in the company’s growth and the economic and industry downturn during late 2008 and 2009.

Jim Dehlsen, Chairman, said: “We offer a hearty expression of appreciation to Doug for his tireless efforts over the past 18 months. From the time Doug assumed the CEO role, he has faced challenging economic and industry conditions. We recognize his contribution to Clipper’s success and wish him the best in all his future activities.”

After consideration of alternatives, the Board of Clipper has unanimously selected and appointed Quintana to replace Pertz. Quintana has also been appointed to the Board of Directors. Quintana holds a Licentiate in Mechanical Engineering from Universidad de Costa Rica, a Masters in Mechanical Engineering from Stevens Institute of Technology and an MBA from MIT Sloan School of Management.

Jim Dehlsen said of the appointment: “We welcome Mauricio and his passion for the Clipper opportunity and its technology drive. He has been integrally involved in UTC’s assessment of Clipper’s technologies, markets and its operations, which resulted in their $275 million investment (by way of subscription and tender offer) in January 2010. Mauricio brings a keen insight to the tasks of extending Clipper’s technology advantage in building the business for both the onshore and offshore markets.”

Edited by Jennifer Denby

Source: http://www.clipperwind.com/pr_03092010_org.php