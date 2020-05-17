Competition to build the greenest house heats up

Theis underway, with 20 teams of college and university students scrambling to design, build and manage the best. In their attempt the build the most aesthetically pleasing,, students have not only harnessed the power of light and heat from the sun to but have also taken advantage of cooling breezes and shading. By combining energy efficient techniques with the latest off-the-shelf technology, each team strives to build a green, but still comfortable, home.While many designs are more traditional, thehouse boasts athat forms a solar thermal collector. A piece of glazing over the water captures the heat from sunlight. The water absorbs the heat during the day, warming the air between the glass and the wall, and at night, the heat cannot escape back through the glass. In the winter, the rising heat can be sent inside to warm the house, while in the summer it can be vented outside.also crafted a unique house. Theirstands out with 3 interconnected rust-colored cylinders placed under floating solar panels. Inside the cylinders are three interconnecting cylindrical rooms situated around a square courtyard shaded by theabove. Each silo serves a different function: kitchen, bedroom, and living room. Each room is 16 ft (4.9 m) in diameter, with about 130 ft2 (12.1 m2) of floor space.