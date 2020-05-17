Constellation Energy and Chicago White Sox Team Up

The Chicago White Sox are taking a step in the ‘green’ direction. Constellation Energy, which recently got bought out by Exelon Corp, announced a long-term environmental sustainability effort with the White Sox organization. This effort will commence today with the powering of the Sox game against the Baltimore Orioles with 100 percent renewable energy certificates.

Before the environmentally-friendly game the White Sox Volunteer Corps, Constellation Energy and several White Sox players will plant four trees and place mulch on the playground at Armour Square Park, which is across the street from the ballpark, says 4-Traders.

"We are always looking to provide our loyal fans with valuable offerings, services and experiences, and we know Constellation Energy will help us achieve that for years to come," said Brooks Boyer, senior vice president of sales and marketing for the Chicago White Sox, according to 4-Traders.

This is something that both the White Sox and Constellation Energy are excited about. “We are excited to begin this long-term effort with the Chicago White Sox to promote clean energy and enhance the environment," said Bruce Stewart, chief marketing officer, Retail Energy, for Constellation Energy, according to 4-Traders. "This new effort signifies our commitment to provide green electricity choice to more than 2 million Chicagoland residents and begins a great collaboration with the White Sox organization."

SEE OTHER TOP STORIES IN THE WDM CONTENT NETWORK

Renewable Geothermal Energy Pumps Up Heat’s Power Potential

Mining Safety: Bioleaching Bacteria Clean Toxic Mine Tailings

The Future of Batteries: A Distributed Approach to Energy Storage

Check out the latest issue of Energy Digital!

The first “green game” at U.S. Cellular Field will be powered by Constellation Energy with the purchase of renewable energy certificates (RECs) to cover the electricity use on game day. This partnership will also double as a good marketing tool for Constellation Energy, as it offers benefits to Chicagoland residents. This energy company will offer a new green electricity plan that guarantees at least 10 percent green energy when people choose Constellation as their electricity supplier.

Together this duo can set the trend and make a big impact on environmentally sustainability.