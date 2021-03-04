Duckt and EIT InnoEnergy roll out scooter charging in Paris

EIT InnoEnergy and micro mobility infrastructure innovator Duckt are to instal 150 dock, lock and charge points across Paris' Rive Gauche district in Q2.

Marc-Antoine Réol, Country Manager France at DUCKT, said Paris is the ideal city to demonstrate its solution with nearly 15,000 electric scooters on the streets, and policies moving towards their accelerated deployment.

The aim of the year-long pilot project is to provide 'last mile infrastructure', linking public transport and shared micro-mobility and complementing strategies to reduce car use. From 2024, motoristis will not be allowed to drive a diesel car in Paris and by 2030, gas powered cars will be banned.

Hortense Becheux, Sales Manager France at EIT InnoEnergy said: "Micro mobility is in the driver’s seat as Paris, and other major cities like Barcelona and London, decarbonize. We think Duckt offers something truly unique – the solution is built to be adaptable and green. This means it can even generate its own power through solar options."

Research from Lime showed a 15% increase in the number of electric bike and scooter trips in the city and 65% in distance travelled between February and June last year.

The adaptable solution can be plugged into advertising boards, bus stations and street lighting to provide a power source.

The Global Electric Kick Scooters Market size is expected to reach $4. 9 billion by 2026, rising at a market growth of 12. 3% CAGR during the forecast period, according to ReportLinker.com. Based on Voltage, the market is segmented into 36V, Below 24V, 48V and Greater than 48V.

In the UK, Halfords recently launched a petition to allow e-scooters to be ridden on public roads. Pilot schemes are gathering speed but concerns persist over safety.