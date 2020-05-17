EDF Energy's Lepomis Solar Project Begins Operation

EDF Renewable Energy, the leading U.S. based power producer has finally launched commercial operations at its 5.99 MWp Lepomis Solar Plant in Massachusetts.

Located on 37 acres in Plymouth, the solar park had been in works for more than seven months.

Initiated in October 2013, the development of the project is a joint venture between EDF Renewable Energy (EDF RE) and Sage Stone LLC, an international development and investment advisory firm.

The fully operational facility which is built by Gehrlicher Solar America Corp, part of German firm M+W Group encompasses 20,000 Trina Solar modules and generates clean energy delivered to the Town of Wareham, Massachusetts.

Lepomis Solar is also EDF ER’s first renewable energy asset built in Massachusetts, and is implemented to provide cost-competitive renewable energy and economic benefits to the host communities. The project will even contribute to the Commonwealth’s plan to generate 1,600 MW of solar energy by 2020. Affordable renewable energy is steadily finding its place in the mainstream. Initiatives like Lepomis Solar can usher this transition along more quickly.

“Achieving commercial operation of our first renewable energy asset in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts is a key milestone for our company. EDF Renewable Energy is pleased to deploy our solar development expertise to help the state achieve its ambitious goal of 1,600 MW of solar installations by 2020,” said Jim Schretter, Vice President of Development for EDF Renewable Energy’s East Region.

In addition to delivering efficient renewable energy via the new solar project, EDF RE will provide a slew of long-term operations and maintenance (O&M) services to the plant.

A unit of French utility EDF SA, EDF Renewable’s Lepomis solar facility adds to more than 7.4 gigawatts of company’s renewable energy projects across North America. “With Lepomis, EDF RE has developed over 300 MWp of both distributed generation and utility-scale solar projects across North America,” said Mr. Schretter.