evergreen-solar-expands-its-presence-within-europe



Evergreen Solar, Inc, a manufactuer of STRING RIBBON® solar power products with its accompanying, low-cost silicon wafer manufacturing technology, will extend its operations throughout Europe. Additionally, the company will create three sales manager positions plus appoint a fourth sales manager, in all key sales regions, including its European base of Germany, in addition to key areas of France, Italy and Spain.



Christian Benöhr (Germany), Antonio Ruta (Italy), Pedro Sanz (Spain) and Fabrice Bicego (France) will be immediately assuming sales manager positions in their respective regions. Benöhr will maintain direct sales activities from Thomas Hofmann, who was named Evergreen Solar’s Director of Sales for Europe in March, while Ruta, Sanz and Bicego join the company in newly-created positions also reporting to Hofmann.



Each of the new sales managers will be responsible for the expansion of Evergreen Solar’s European presence, which currently represents over 70 percent of the company’s overall sales. Managers will also manage current sales relationships by delivering advice and assistance to Evergreen Solar customers in regard to all technical and service issues related to the company’s solar panels.



“With this expansion of the sales network, Evergreen Solar is able to provide professional and customer-oriented service for each of our key European regions,” said Rusch. “Installers and distributors can count on local reliable partners, who have perfect knowledge of their particular region and can respond to all country-specific issues and demands.”



Evergreen Solar will continue to maintain its European sales headquarters in Berlin, led by Peter Rusch, Vice President of Sales for Europe, Africa and the Middle East.







