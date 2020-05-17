First Online Renewable Energy MBA Program

Online advanced degree programs have become a popular option for busy professionals looking to take their career to the next level. A Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree is one of the best ways to move from corporate peon into a management position. However, balancing family life with a busy work schedule can make time for higher education near impossible. The Beuth University of Applied Sciences Berlin is making it easy now for energy industry professionals to earn an all-new, first of-its-kind, online MBA degree that focuses on renewable energy and energy efficiency.

The “MBA Renewables” covers various aspects of the renewable energy industry and successful business management within the sector. The program covers everything from the technical and economic side of renewable energy, to its legal, political and organizational aspects.

The online distance learning MBA will also provide an overview of the wide range of renewable technologies, their applications and advantages. The complex nature of international renewable energy policies and market characteristics will also be instilled in students, as well as business development skills in what is still considered a relatively young sector.

The online program is ideally suited for those wishing to earn their graduate degree on a part-time basis while still working at their current job. The learning modules will be a mix of self-study, online lectures, tutorials, virtual interactions, group work, and international networking.

The program is scheduled to begin its first semester in October 2011, and deadline for registration is September 1, 2011. So if you’re an energy industry employer who has identified some young talent in your company that you’d like to prepare for a managerial role, this program may be just the right fit. Or if you’re a motivated worker who’s tired of pushing paper and ready to take on a more significant role in renewable business activities, the MBA Renewables degree may be just what you’re looking for.