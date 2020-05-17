First Solar Builds New Thin Film Solar Module Production Faciltity

First Solar
is first in solar photovoltaic sales and distribution worldwide (hence the name). The company is planning to build its newest production facility in Mesa, Arizona. The $300 million investment will use four manufacturing lines to produce more than 250 MW of advanced thin film photovoltaic solar modules per year.
The 135-acre site location for the facility is designed to accommodate future expansion and will be powered by a 3 MW rooftop solar installation. The thin film module facility is expected to create approximately 600 jobs, with construction predicted to complete by mid 2012 and first shipments going out late in 2012. The construction of the facility will create 400-500 temporary construction jobs.
First Solar’s corporate headquarters are located in Phoenix, Arizona. The company specializes in thin film solar modules. The majority of First Solar’s projects have been throughout Europe, with particular focus on Germany. However, the company is currently developing two utilities-scale projects in Arizona: the 290 MW Agua Caliente
facility and the 17 MW Paloma solar power plant.