The Future of Renewable Energy: YES! We Can

What does the future of renewable energy look like? Just ask the kids of YES!, a youth energy summit that spreads the word concerning the use and adoption of renewable energy technology and energy conservation practices throughout the country.



Much like your children’s favorite Disney stars – like the Jonas Brothers, Demi Lovato or Miley Cyrus – these kids from Minnesota are learning just what they can do to make a difference for future generations. With help from statewide programs - and links to programs like “Schools Cutting Carbon,” which provides schools from elementary to the university level programs to help reduce their carbon footprint - YES! introduces the value of information through statewide programs.



Throughout the year, YES! students host three annual events including this January’s winter workshop, with help from their adult volunteers. The future of renewable energy and consumption will look bright not only in these rural Minnesota communities, but throughout the nation. Students are not only handed the tools to recreate this image of energy consumption, but are given direct contact through professionals in the industry to continue this passion.



Opportunities include visiting the local wind turbines, working with community members on projects and more are part of the program. Since 2007 YES!, which is in partnership with Prairie Woods Environmental Learning Center and Southwest Initiative Foundation, has doubled in size.



Teams are grouped throughout the state in cities like Marshall, Redwood Falls, Hutchinson and Eden Valley. Some teams even have their own website to assist with the initiatives they’ve put forth, including Eden Valley, who installed non-track solar panels, has improved recycling bins and signs, investigated ways to install “green” initiatives at schools and measured the impact of tracking solar panels installed this year.



Source: YES!





