Gamesa creates UK jobs in offshore wind energy business



The United Kingdom will someday be considered home for Gamesa’s global offshore wind energy business. The Spanish world leader will invest approximately 15 million euro in the UK-based center by the year 2014.



Gamesa’s offshore industrial plan, to be implemented in the UK in 2011, involves the development of a central location for offshore technology and the construction of one turbine blade manufacturing plant. The company plans to conduct its offshore business port logistics and turbine operation and maintenance services from various ports throughout the UK.



Additionally, Gamesa plans to base its global headquarters of its offshore division in London. The London location will be responsible for sales, project management, finance and administration for the offshore business.



Prime Ministry, Mr. David Cameron, commented, "I want us to be a world leader in offshore wind energy. That's why we're committing public money to ensure we have the infrastructure that attracts major manufacturers to come here and build their offshore wind turbines. The commitment shown by companies like Gamesa who want to come to the UK and invest is good news for jobs and growth and good news our clean energy future. This announcement is very welcome indeed."



“The United Kingdom’s resolute decision to enact an ambitious offshore plan, along with the country's support for foreign investment and the availability of large ports - which are essential in this business - convinced us to make the decision to base the global headquarters of our offshore activity in the UK. This will involve sizeable investments in coming years and will generate local, skilled and sustainable jobs", said Gamesa Chairman Jorge Calvet.



Gamesa anticipates significant growth for its offshore wind energy business, generating over 1,000 jobs for the construction and development of the UK center. An additional 800 jobs are expected to be created indirectly at the company’s vendors and suppliers.









