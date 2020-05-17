GE Presents Wastewater Management Solutions at Singapore International Water Week

General Electronics, or GE, presented three papers detailing wastewater management during the Singapore International Water Week, which took place earlier in June.

The papers were presented as part of the "Treatment Processes and Energy Recovery—Effective and Efficient Wastewater Management" track sessions. GE showcased its advanced energy-saving and efficient technologies, products and services designed to help industrial and municipal customers meet their toughest water challenges at the summit.

The three papers presented were: MBR with Enhanced Primary Treatment to Reduce Energy Consumption by Jeff Peeters, Glenn Vicevic and Wajahat Syed; An Innovative Membrane-Aerated Biofilm Reactor (MABR) for Low Energy Treatment of Municipal Sewage by Nick Adams, Youngseck Hong, John Ireland and Geert Koops and COTE Membrane Separation Ltd.'s Pierre Côté ; and The Role of Innovative Technologies in Achieving Energy-Neutral Wastewater Treatment by Jeff Peeters, Glenn Vicevic and Geert Koops and Pierre.

The first paper talked about how Membrane bioreactor (MBR) technology can be used for primary treatment to reduce energy consumption and shunt organic matter to solids treatment. The second paper talked about an innovative gas transfer membrane, which can achieve greater aeration efficiencies, resulting in an aerobic biological treatment process that consumes four times less energy than fine bubble aeration. The third proposed a new flow sheet to achieve energy-neutral wastewater treatment while removing nitrogen using the proven nitrification-denitrification metabolic pathway.

“We are committed to developing technologies that enable our customers to achieve energy savings that also increase operating efficiencies while helping to conserve and reuse water. During Singapore International Water Week, we will highlight our solutions for the major water-related challenges facing our industrial and municipal customers—availability, quality, productivity, energy and the environment,” said Heiner Markhoff, president and CEO—water and process technologies for GE Power & Water.