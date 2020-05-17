Global MobileTech: Solar-wind hybrid power in Asia



Global MobileTech, Inc (GLMB), a renewable energy company, has partnered with Malaysian company, Powernique Technology Sdn Bhd for managing and implementing solar-wind hybrid power generation. The power supply will be utilized in rural or remote island electrification and cell towers owned by GLMB in Asia.



“Our partnership with Powernique will enhance our ability to provide renewable energy, mobile Voice over Internet Protocol and mobile advertising services to a bigger consumer base not connected to grid electricity in Asia. Currently, more than 800 million people in Asia have no access to telecommunications services and energy, and nearly 1.8 billion people still rely on traditional biomass fuels to meet their cooking and heating needs (Source: Asian Development Bank).”



Aik Fun Chong, President and CEO of Global MobileTech, stated, “We believe that solar-wind power generation will be a major force in the future and this is a very opportune time for us to enter this developing segment of the renewable energy market. GLMB’s partnership with Powernique is a milestone towards both companies’ goal in delivering solar-wind hybrid power that is cost competitive with fossil fuel based energy.”



GLMB is currently in negotiations with multiple mobile operations and government agencies. The Company is working toward securing its first contract for the supply of solar-wind power generation solutions within the third quarter of 2010.



Global MobileTech, Inc is based in the U.S with operations in Malaysia. The Company focuses its attention on finding cost-effective solar-wind power generation technological solutions to assist its clients in improving energy efficiency. Powernique Technology is an engineering consulting company focused on renewable energy, particularly solar-wind hybrid generation.













