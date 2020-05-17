Global Solar Energy: Introduce new flexible BIPV module



Global Solar Energy Inc, a leader in manufacturing high-efficiency Copper Indium Gallium diSelenide (CIGS) solar material, has introduced its flexible building integrated photovoltaic (BIPV) module. The PowerFLEX™ BIPV is designed specifically for commercial and industrial rooftops, and delivers higher power levels per rooftop than any other solar solution. With the new PowerFLEX BIPV module, rooftops are able to generate clean energy quickly and cost effectively.



The company will be showcasing its PowerFLEX BIPV at the 25th European Photovoltaic Solar Energy Conference and Exhibition, 5th World Conference on Photovoltaic Energy Conversion, on September 6 – September 9, in Valencia, Spain.



Global Solar’s PowerFLEX BIPV has 12.6 percent aperture efficiency, delivering the highest in the flexible module industry. Plus, the module’s large format (5.75m x 0.5m) and high-power density of 300W enables outperformance of other flexible solar roofing solutions currently on the market. The device outputs 50 percent more energy and power than the current amorphous silicon standard.



The PowerFLEX BIPV is lightweight and can be applied directly to a roofing surface without mounting hardware, resulting in no roof penetrations and no additional wind load. The module is designed specifically for roofs, and maintains the aesthetic of a building structure. Additionally, installation and balance of system (BOS) costs will also be reduced due to its large format and high power density.



“At Global Solar, we recognized that the building industry has not been able to fully optimize the real estate on the rooftop with solar solutions currently available,” stated Dr. Jeff Britt, CEO of Global Solar Energy. “We worked closely with roofing professionals when we designed the PowerFLEX BIPV, and their experience mattered to us. Leveraging their input, we now offer a high-powered module that will create the most powerful rooftops in the world.”













