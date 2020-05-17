GT Solar: Install crystalline growth system at facility



GT Solar International, Inc, a U.S-based supplier of polysilicon production technology, as well as crystalline ingot growth systems and additional PV manufacturing services within the solar industry worldwide, has commenced installing its new DSS450HP™ crystalline growth systems at the new GCL facility for wafer manufacturing. The newly developed high-performance crystalline growth systems are being installed in honor of a significant GCL purchase agreement, communicated through the company’s FY2010 year-ending backlog.



“GCL is a significantly important customer for us as we are working with both their polysilicon production and PV manufacturing businesses,” stated Tom Gutierrez, president and chief executive officer of GT Solar. “We are pleased that GCL has selected our new high performance DSS450HP crystalline growth system for their new wafer production line. We have put together an aggressive installation schedule and have allocated the necessary resources to meet GCL’s timeline for bringing all the units on line demonstrating that we have the experience and depth of resources capable of handling a project of this magnitude and in meeting GCL’s installation timeframe.”



GT Solar is utilizing its extensive service personnel stationed in China, in addition to its flexible manufacturing model for the purpose of ramping up production, shipping and installation of the DSS450HP systems at the new GCL wafer manufacturing facility. In order to ensure the process of installation is efficient and seamless, a team of field service personnel will be rotating through the GCL facility.



