Iberdrola Renewables: Largest wind farm in Missouri



The Farmers City Wind Power project, developed by Iberdrola Renewables, is celebrated as Missouri’s newest and largest commercial-scale wind farm. The 73 Gamesa wind turbines, expected to generate a total of 146 megawatts (MW) of 100 percent clean, renewable energy, will be located in Atchison County, near Tarkio in the northwest corner of the U.S. state. The Farmers City Wind Power project produces enough energy to power 33,000 homes each year.



“I am thrilled to celebrate a project that chose Atchison County as its home, not only because of the substantial benefits it has brought and will bring to this community, but because it reflects the hard work and cooperation that made it happen,” stated Marlin Logan, the presiding Atchison County Commissioner.



Iberdrola Renewables created the 14,000 acre Farmers City Wind Farm Project with the intention of benefiting the local economy. Up to 150 jobs were created during the height of construction of Farmers City in 2009. Additionally, the project aids the local economy through lease payments to the 44 local landowners, as well as taxes to the county.



“The 44 local landowners are not the only ones to benefit from the 73 wind turbine Farmers City Project,” stated Eileen Irvine, the Director of the Atchison County Development Corporation. “Tax dollars generated from the project help Atchison County pay for roads, services and most notably schools. We are proud and pleased to welcome Iberdrola Renewables to Atchison County and call them our neighbors.”



“We are so grateful to the community and all of our partners for helping us develop a wind farm that’s providing homegrown energy and jobs,” said Mark Stacy, development director at Iberdrola Renewables, the world’s leading provider of wind power. “Farmers City is a wind farm that we can all be proud to celebrate, that so many people here today had a hand in, and we look forward to celebrating future projects with the community as well.”











