ICORE Expo Concludes in Chandigarh

The International Congress on Renewable Energy [ICORE] 2010 closes today in Chandigarh. The event is the biggest for the Solar Energy Society of India (SESI) and will work concurrently with the International Renewable Energy Trade Show organized through December 3, 2010 at the front lawn of Hotel Mountview, Chandigarh.



The Solar Energy Society of India is the Indian sector of the International Solar Energy Society (ISES), non-governmental organizations that serve the renewable energy communities through technical expertise in support of advancements in the industry.



The 2010 expo will offer visitors an introduction to various products, services and technologies within the field. Exhibitors will be offered the chance to promote their work in the growing Asian Pacific Region, generate awareness and build substantial relationships for future projects or work.



The platform provides representatives in the renewable energy industry, academics, policy analysts, governments and diplomatic mission, non-governmental organizations, financial institutions and international organizations to discuss the future programs for a more renewable environment.



ICORE was first installed in Coimbatore in 2003 and saw such success that it has come back year after year, making its base location different each time around. In the past it has laid out it’s location in Bengaluru, Pune, Hyderabad, New Delhi and Chennai.



The 2010 committee includes SESI President Dr. Ajay Prakash Shrivastava, immediate past president Dr. V Bakthavatsalam, vice president Dr. B. Bhargava, and several others. Media partners for ICORE 2010 include Solar India Online, Electronics Today, Electronics Bazaar, Global Solar Technology, Tender Tiger and Makbog Solutions.

