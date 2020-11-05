Kenyans watch day and night with Azuri Technologies' TV400

Azuri Technologies - a leading provider of affordable pay-as-you-go solar home systems to off-grid consumers across Africa - has unveiled its latest PayGo solar power TV400 product, enabling Kenyans to watch TV day and night.

The solar power system has double the battery size of existing Azuri products and comes with a 32-inch TV, two tube lights, two spot lights, a rechargeable radio, rechargeable torch and USB phone charging with extra capacity to support smartphones.

Its first solar PayGo TV product, featuring a 24-inch TV and integrated satellite TV service, launched in 2017.

As the market has matured, TV has become an ever more essential home appliance, particularly when schools closed because of COVID-19 restrictions and demand spiked for educational content on satellite TV.

Now with an 80W solar panel and a 160Wh LFP battery with an expected life of over 10 years before servicing, the TV400 system provides peace of mind when it comes to entertainment or learning. It costs KES 8,999 and daily usage fee of KES 129 over 30 months, after which the system is unlocked and all additional power is free of charge.

The system also includes a satellite dish and subscription to Zuku Smart package offering over 55 channels including all local content plus the EDU channel featuring the National Curriculum content among other channels.

Simon Bransfield-Garth, CEO of Azuri said: "We are hugely excited to launch 'always on' TV to off-grid households. The ability to watch TV whenever you like, even where the grid and terrestrial TV is not present, is closing the gap between rural and urban communities and bringing essential content including educations channels at an affordable price."

British High Commissioner to Kenya Jane Marriott said how we rebuild from COVID-19 will set the course for our economies, and world, for a generation.

"Kenya needs to seize this opportunity to create a clean, resilient economy that is fit for the future, creating jobs that will last. We have put a clean and resilient recovery from Covid-19 at the heart of our partnership in Kenya, strengthened by cutting edge British innovation from companies like Azuri who are helping to expand clean energy in rural areas."