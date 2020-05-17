Lease signed for first-ever offshore wind farm in U.S.



U.S. Interior Secretary Ken Salazar and Cape Wind President Jim Gordon take part in a historical event for the U.S. by singing the first lease for an offshore wind farm in the federal waters of the United States. The signing took place at the Offshore Wind Conference held by the American Wind Energy Association.



“This crucial milestone opens a new chapter of clean electricity production and a new source of jobs for our nation,” stated Jim Gordon, President of Cape Wind.

The lease allows for the construction of 130 turbines by Cape Wind for the offshore wind farm on Horseshoe Shoal in Nantucket Sound. The company will also be responsible for operating the facility for a 25 year period.



“The signing of this lease sends an important market signal to the offshore wind industry that the United States is ready to move forward and that Cape Wind will be the first of many offshore wind projects in this country,” Gordon said.



Draft plans were revealed last month from the U.S. Department of Energy for the United States to install 54,000 megawatts of offshore wind power capacity by the year 2030, which would require over 100 Cape Wind-size projects.



“We’re ready to roll up our sleeves and get to work building America’s first offshore wind farm that will create hundreds of jobs, increase our energy independence and promote a healthier and more hopeful energy future,” Gordon said.



“This important day for our region and our nation would not have arrived without the continuous support of the Governor and Legislature, a strong majority of the public across Massachusetts including Cape Cod and the Islands, the leading environmental organizations in the region and nation, organized labor, health and trade organizations, and Clean Power Now which has mobilized local grassroots public support,” Gordon added.











