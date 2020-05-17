

MiaSolé, a California-based leader in manufacturing Copper Indium Selenide (CIGS) thin-film photovoltaic solar panels, has completed a multi-year purchase agreement with juwi Solar GmbH. Under the agreement, MiaSolé will be responsible for supplying CIGS modules to juwi Solar GmbH.



In 2011, MiaSolé will ship a total of 50 megawatts under the agreement. Additionally, 600 megawatts will be shipped over the entire period of the agreement. The two parties have maintained a long term relationship and this framework agreement represents the next step in the partnership.



“juwi has an excellent history of developing and executing projects on a number of continents,” stated Joe Laia, CEO of MiaSolé. “We are happy to align our corporate strategy with their history and experience.”



“The long-term nature and volumes outlined in the current supply agreement with MiaSolé enable juwi to continue its plan of rapid growth,” commented Lars Falck. “In the prevailing unpredictable environment, MiaSolé is proving to be an outstanding partner. We are very fond of their product. Quality and professionalism will enable MiaSolé to quickly gain market share.”



CIGS is one of the lowest cost solar panels in the world, and also the most efficient. MiaSolé has maintained a goal of advancing the significant potential of harnessing solar power as a competitive, sustainable energy source, allowing for grid level functionality by 2012.



juwi is a German project developer within the renewable energy sector. The company is a leader in designing, building, financing and operating solar, wind and bioenergy plants. juwi has installed approximately 1,300 PV systems to date, with a total capacity reaching over 500 megawatts. The company’s subsidiaries are stationed in Germany, France, Italy, Spain, the Czech Republic, Greece, Poland, the U.S. and Costa Rica.











