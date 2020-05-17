new-hyundai-tucson-hydrogen-fuel-cell-vehicle-makes-debut

Hyundai is turning heads at the 2011 Fuel Cell and Hydrogen Energy Expo in Washington, D.C. this week. The company has unveiled their new Tucson ix FCEV, equipped with a 100-kilowatt fuel cell
system and two hydrogen
storage cylinders. It can travel over 400 miles on a single tank of fuel—a 76 percent improvement over previous models. When compared to gasoline fuel tanks, the car
achieves approximately 70 miles per gallon—a 15 percent improvement over previous models.
"We are excited to share the latest in Hyundai's fuel cell technology," said Dr. Tae Won Lim, Managing Director of Hyundai Motor Company's Fuel Cell
Vehicle Group. "After several years of testing, we have identified ways to maximize fuel efficiency without compromising driving experience and powertrain range. We hope to continue this momentum in finding ways to better fuel cell
technology and performance."
The company plans to test drive about 50 of the new Tucsons throughout 2011. A limited amount of Tucsons will then be available to the public in 2012, with mass production scheduled for 2015.
This is the 3rd generation Tucson fuel cell vehicle released by Hyundai.
"The Tucson ix FCEV shows that Hyundai is taking a multi-faceted approach to improving fuel economy, developing hydrogen fuel cell vehicles along with its patented Blue Drive technology," said John Juriga, Powertrain Director at Hyundai Kia America Technical Center, Inc. "Hyundai is committed to developing a diverse portfolio of fuel efficient options for our customers, as seen with our Sonata Hybrid, turbocharged Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) engine and the all-new 1.8-liter Nu engine delivering 40 mpg highway for the Elantra. The introduction of the new FCEV is just another example of all the things we're doing to increase the ecological friendliness and the fuel economy of our products."
Source: Hyundai Motor America