NextEra Energy: Agrees to supply 114MW to Google Energy



NextEra Energy Resources, LLC, subsidiary of NextEra Energy Inc, has entered into a power purchase agreement with Google Energy, LLC, for the supply of 114 megawatts of renewable energy via the operating NextEra Story II Wind Energy Center. The wind power operation is located in Story and Hardin counties in Iowa, USA.



“We are thrilled to welcome Google Energy to our growing list of customers and appreciate their support of emission-free, renewable energy,” stated Mike O’Sullivan, senior vice president of development for NextEra Energy Resources. “With the support of customers like Google Energy, we’ve built our wind fleet from fewer than 500 megawatts a decade ago to more than 7,600 megawatts – the largest fleet in North America today.”



The Story II Wind Energy Center, which began operating in December of 2009, will begin supplying Google Energy with power on July 30, 2010. The wind farm generates 150 megawatts of power total, the remaining 36 of which are currently sold to the city of Ames, Iowa.



NextEra currently owns and operates approximately 700 wind turbines in Iowa, with a capacity of over 1,000 megawatts of power, enough to serve over 250,000 average homes. NextEra Energy Resources currently has well over 9,000 wind turbines at 77 wind farms, throughout 17 U.S. stated as well as Canada. The Company’s North American fleet of wind turbines averted around 14 million tons of carbon dioxide emissions in 2009—equal to removing about 2.4 million cars from the roads—as reported by the Environmental Protection Agency’s carbon-equivalency calculator.









