President Barack Obama is expected to deliver a speech on renewable energy on Friday, Oct. 23, at MIT in Boston, MA. According to the Boston Globe, his focus will be "American leadership in clean energy," and the invitation-only event will begin at noon.

The President is reported to be in Boston to participate in a luncheon fundraiser for Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick, who will join him for the event. Both will be meeting MIT faculty and students whose work centers on energy.

Obama has declared October National Energy Awareness Month.