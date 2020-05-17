Philadelphia Eagles Green Stadium Hands Them the Super Bowl

What do you get when you combine the pounding fists of massive football players and renewable energy efforts of wind, solar and dual-fuel generated electricity? The Lincoln Financial Field. As part of the Philadelphia Eagles’ seven year, Go Green campaign, the team is partnering with PPL Renewable Energy to become the first ever sports stadium that will completely with self generated by renewable energy.



What does that mean for the team? Philly is sure going to like them a whole lot more – they’re giving the city some free press, providing hundreds of jobs and reducing its total carbon footprint. What can go wrong? In reality, the Super Bowl Championship isn’t on the backburner, it’s just getting a makeover – a green makeover. Think some jail time and infidelity can mess their high? Think again.



CEO and team owner Jeff Lurie announced the joint partnership with Solar Blue, a Florida based renewable energy company that is investing $30 million over the next year, which will incorporate 80 spiral wind turbines, 2500 solar panels and a dual-fuel cogeneration plant on site before 2011.



“The Philadelphia Eagles have long embraced the importance of environmental sustainable. Our Go Green initiative that was launched seven years ago includes a wide range of practices that promote energy conservation and environment sensitivity,” said owner Jeffrey Lurie during the press announcement. “Today we are proud to announce a major plan that expands upon these efforts and moves our organization a giant step toward energy independence from fossil fuels.”



The team’s players might not change, but the nation’s outlook on these intiaitves will become modified forever. Sure, the Eagles are tied for first place in the NFC East and fans are constantly on the edge of their seats during game day, but this is something that’ll change the outlook of the sports stadium for good. Forget about which player catches the ball this Sunday, and think about how you can put a little “green” in your routine – it might not have quite the same effect as these guys, but practice makes perfect.



"Today's announcement will help reduce the City's carbon footprint, create hundreds of much needed green jobs and put our City on the world stage. This type of forward thinking will serve as an excellent example to every organization that wants to play a role in strengthening our local economy while helping the environment."





