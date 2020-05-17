Read the Latest Issue of Energy Digital!

For Immediate Release

Plasma Rock Breaking: The Future of Blasting with Energy Digital

The July issue of Energy Digital is available to read exclusively online to all energy industry leaders from around the globe. This month’s issue explores the elusive “fourth state” of matter, plasma, and some exciting practical applications utilizing its unique properties. Mining and construction companies are now using plasma to safely and quietly break rock—a job that once required enormous amounts of explosive TNT. Also, waste management and power companies are joining forces to use plasma to turn landfill into energy.

Notice anything different about Energy Digital? Our new Web2.0 format puts the wide world of energy at your fingertips in an upgraded user-friendly format. Watch videos, search through company profiles and keep up to date with the latest industry news!

Industry leaders turn to Energy Digital for the latest news about cutting edge energy technologies, global energy infrastructure, developments in green and sustainable energy and the corporate activity in the sector.

The July Issue Features:

Plasma Gasification Turns Waste-to-Energy

Top 20 Risk Factors Facing the Oil & Gas Industry

Floating Wind Turbines Capture Deep Sea Power

To read the July issue online today, please click 'Read Magazine'

