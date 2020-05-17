SANYO: Adds newest solar module to HIT Power family



SANYO North America Corporation, a top solar cells and panels manufacturing company, has revealed the most advanced HIT Power® solar module yet, the HIT Power 220A. The system provides improved efficiency and energy output. In addition the module was designed to energize integrators and installers with more power per square foot than ever before.



The HIT Power 220A has certified cell efficiency of almost 20 percent, in addition to a module efficiency of around 17 percent, which proves to be among the best the industry has to offer. The HIT Power 215, which came out before the 220A module offers about 19 percent cell efficiency, and around 17 percent module efficiency, which are also impressive numbers compared to others in the industry. The HIT Power 220A module is the fifth to be added to the HIT Power® family.



”SANYO’s engineering teams have risen to the challenge of refining the power generating capabilities of solar photovoltaic technologies for nearly four decades,” stated Charles Hanasaki, president of SANYO’s U.S. Energy System Solutions Division. “The efficiency and energy production innovations we’re introducing in the HIT Power 220A are the result of concerted efforts to drive innovations that produce more energy using less space—in a variety of environmental conditions.”



The HIT Power® solar modules from SANYO are constructed using 72 hybrid HIT cells, which combine together two best-of-breed solar technologies—high-efficiency monocrystalline silicon, and ultra-thin layers of amorphous silicon. The characteristics of this module allow SANYO customers to be somewhat energy independent, because they will receive more for their solar dollar.



“The industry has advanced to the point where home and property owners understand that the solar energy solutions they purchase will not only reap them enticing tax credits and environmental incentives, it will be working for 25 to 30 years to virtually eliminate their monthly electric bills,” added Hanasaki. “We’ve invested a great deal into bringing quality, industry-leading solutions to market so customers can enjoy these energy advantages with confidence.”









