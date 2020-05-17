SANYO joins with UCSD to grow renewable energy projects



The SANYO Electric Group, along with SANYO North America Corporation, and the University of California San Diego (UCSD) have agreed to collaborate on the next generation of solar energy systems and energy management. SANYO, a leader in renewable energy technology located in San Diego, Calif., and UCSD will join together for multi-year, multi-disciplinary projects covering the topic of renewable energy, as well as energy storage research, development and education. SANYO will offer $3 million in funding for the research projects, over the period of three years.



“Today as SANYO and UC San Diego sign this agreement for research and activities to realize smart grids, each of our organizations brings unique abilities and know-how to the table to build a win-win relationship,” said Mitsuru Homma, Executive Vice President of SANYO Electric Co., Ltd. “It is our hope that through this agreement we can create a value-added system to offer the United States as a whole, expanding the concept of a smart grid society beyond the boundaries of this campus and San Diego.”



The research projects will focus mostly on the future use of solar power, especially within California and similar states that tend to rely more on renewable energy. The research will expand on the SANYO Smart Energy System concept, which serves the purpose of improving the consistency and reliability of renewable energy. In addition, the agreement supports continuous work at UCSD for solar forecasting, energy storage and other energy management. Together, SANYO and UCSD will develop an Energy Development Open (EDO) platform for proposing various application services using Smart Energy Systems.



“As one of the greenest universities in the United States, UC San Diego has become a living laboratory for sustainability and renewable energy,” stated UC San Diego Chancellor Marye Anne Fox. “This partnership with SANYO will further leverage the university’s energy research expertise which, in turn, will benefit industry, society and the environment.”











