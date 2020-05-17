Shell opens second hydrogen station in NYC

Shell opened its second hydrogen filling station this week in New York City, located at JFK International Airport. It will provide drivers of hydrogen fuel-cell vehicles with more flexibility and convenience - a significant upgrade from stand-alone demonstration stations.

The hydrogen filling station was put into place through a partnership between Shell, the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, the US Department of Energy and General Motors. A third station in the Bronx is planned for late July and has been developed with the New York City Department of Sanitation, according to Shell. Its first hydrogen station has been operating in White Plains, NY, since April of last year.

Ultimately, Shell aims to build its expertise in the distribution and dispensing of hydrogen.

"The prospects for hydrogen fuel-cell vehicles are strong in the longer-term," says Duncan Macleod, Shell Vice President of Hydrogen. "This first cluster is an important step as we continue to build capability in retailing hydrogen fuel, in line with the auto makers' plans to develop hydrogen vehicles."

The average range of a hydrogen fuel-cell vehicle is between 150 and 200 miles (240-320 km). The three hydrogen stations in New York are within approximately 30 miles (50 km) of each other.

