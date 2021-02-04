Siemens Gamesa sets gender equality and inclusion targets

Siemens Gamesa is setting new gender equality targets after admitting the company and wind industry have "lagged" on diversity and inclusion issues.

The renewable wind power company, which has installed more than 107GW across 75 countries, aims to raise female representation in the workforce (19% in FY20) and executive management (12% in FY20) to 25% by 2025.

With the global renewable energy industry growing faster than ever, the company's action plan, which builds on a number of policies and guidelines developed during the last three years, is built on three pillars: Diversity, Inclusion and Belonging, and Equal Opportunities. Marta Jimeno has been appointed to a new Global Head of Diversity role.

“To be truly successful, we must harness the unique skills, experiences and cultural assets of all our employees," she said. "They must feel valued and included for who they are and what they contribute to our business. That is why diversity and inclusion values must be at the heart of our decision-making and team-building and it we will put more processes and systems in place to embrace these values."

The company will seek to extend parental leave possibilities and promote LGBTI diversity, among other initiatives.

Siemens Gamesa was one of 380 companies included in the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI) 2021, for the second year running.

Read the Top 10 Women in Energy in the March issue of Energy Digital.