solaria-corp-ships-frameless-solar-modules-worldwide



Solaria Corporation, a worldwide manufacturer of solar photovoltaic modules is shipping its patented frameless solar module to customers around the globe. The frameless modules are both strong and durable, featuring Solaria’s breakthrough PV technology, which minimizes costs of solar power systems. The company’s PV modules are specially designed and optimized specifically for utility and industrial scale tracking systems.



“Solaria’s customers – utilities, independent power producers, integrators, and other energy providers – can obtain a unique combination of attractive pricing and high system performance with Solaria modules,” said Solaria CEO Dan Shugar. “Solaria’s technology reduces the amount of crystalline PV needed for each watt of output, and is perfectly suited to frameless modules, since the integral cover glass is so strong and robust.”



Solaria’s high-efficiency modules deliver industry leading costs with the reliability and performance of traditional crystalline solar modules. Plus, the modules are built to industry standard form factors, and can be installed on solar trackers using conventional installation methods. Solaria frameless modules are available in 230 Watts, 220 Watts, and 210 Watts.



“Our frameless modules are incredibly easy to install – and reduce shipping and balance of system costs. Our innovative technology is enabling Solaria to deliver a reliable product that will help improve the economics of large, commercial, industrial and utility-scale solar power plants,” added Kevin Gibson, Solaria CTO.

Solaria frameless modules are certified to UL 1703 and IEC 61215 and IEC 61730 flat-plate standards, and have the smallest carbon footprint and fastest energy payback of any silicon-based panel. Solaria modules are now available to customers in North America, Europe, and Asia.









