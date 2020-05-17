SunPower: To build 9.1 MW solar power plant in Spain



SunPower Corp., a global designer and manufacturer of the most powerful solar technology in the world, will be building a 9.1-megawatt solar power plant in Alange, Badajoz, Spain for the Naturener Group. SunPower has worked with the Naturener Group on designing and constructing four previous solar power plants to date, this fifth one, however, will be the largest to be commissioned in Spain this year. Under the agreement, SunPower will also be responsible for offering operations and maintenance service.



"We are pleased to work with SunPower again and continue our development of renewable energy in the Spanish market," stated Rafael Sanchez-Castillo, CEO of Naturener Group. "SunPower's turnkey services will ensure that the plant is operational by the end of the year, and their technology will maximize production of clean, renewable solar power for many years to come."



SunPower will be installing its SunPower™ 10 Tracker technology at the 38-hectare site. This technology requires only half the land to produce the same about of energy as a traditional dual axis tracker. The solar panels are positioned to follow the sun’s movement throughout the day, which delivers 25 percent more energy than fixed-tilt systems. With the sophisticated backtracking algorithms, the system also stays away from panel shading while increasing its energy production.



"Naturener is a leader in renewable energy development, and SunPower's long-standing partnership with them is a clear testament to our ability to consistently deliver the highest quality power plants quickly and cost efficiently," stated SunPower Vice President Gian Maria Ferrero. "With 225 megawatts of solar power plants operating today in Europe, SunPower has the experience and technology to ensure investors get the most value out of their solar assets."











