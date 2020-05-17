TD Bank Continuing to Go Green with First Net-Zero Energy Branch

TD Bank has jumped on the green bandwagon in the last few years, and why not? They already boast being the most convenient bank in the America—they might as well add “most energy efficient” into the mix. As a side-note, I had an account with TD Bank while living in Philadelphia, and I must say that their service is excellent and they were extremely convenient with their long operating hours and multiple locations. Now that they are going green, I’m even more impressed!
The bank is building the first net-zero energy bank in the U.S., incorporating energy efficiency into the design and creating as much energy as it utilizes through renewable means, hence the title “net-zero.” It will require approximately 97,000 kwh per year to operate the branch, but will in turn produce over 100,000 kwh per year with the help of photovoltaic panels mounted on the building as well as throughout the surrounding property. The bank is also being constructed to the highest LEED certification standards: LEED Platinum
. There are only eight buildings in the U.S. that are registered as net-zero energy buildings with the U.S. Department of Energy, and TD’s newest bank will join this elite group of ecological edifices. It is set to open this spring in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida.
"TD Bank is committed to being an environmental leader and making a positive social impact. Developing green stores isn't just the right thing to do, it makes good business sense too," said Bharat Masrani, President and CEO, TD Bank. "We are thrilled to open the first net-zero energy bank in the United States, and we will continue to work to reduce the energy we use. To us, being environmentally responsible is fundamental to being the better bank."
In 2010, TD became the largest U.S. bank to become carbon neutral with the development of 17 LEED certified
branches and offices. The net-zero bank is now taking TD’s green initiative one-step further, being 50 percent more energy efficient than previous bank designs. Other steps TD Bank has taken to enhance their green appeal include: receiving a 2010 Green Power Partner Leadership Award from the EPA; purchasing renewable energy credits to cover 100 percent of the bank’s energy needs; purchasing a block of wind turbines to power all of their ATMs throughout the East Coast; joining Boise Inc.’s Closed Loop System to buy, recycle, repurchase and repurpose 1,500 metric tons of paper from TD’s Canada and U.S. operations; and much more!
Source: TD Bank