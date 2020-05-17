Texas skyrockets to the top for solar power development



Renewable energy is considered by many to be the way of the future. Opportunities are popping up all over the world to tap into natural resources for sustainable energy. One unexpected turn of events, indicates that the U.S. state of Texas has massive solar power development potential. Over the last few months alone, Texas has seen significant exponential growth in solar power project activity. Experts anticipate that this renewable energy trend occurring in Texas is only the beginning.



Electrical Power Engineers Inc identified new renewable energy opportunities in Texas, upon returning from Solar Power International (SPI), the largest solar power event to take place in North America. President and CEP of Electric Power Engineers Inc, Hala N. Ballouz, takes note of the exponential growth in solar-project activity among renewable generation developers that has occurred over the last few months.



Among over 50 Texas business and government leaders, Electrical Power Engineers Inc of Austin will be speaking at the Texas Renewables 2010 event, which is the premier business-to-business meeting for individuals involved in the Texas renewable energy industry. The conference is scheduled to occur from November 7 to November 10, 2010, in San Antonio. The event will be hosted by CPS Energy.



"Our business is doing nearly as many studies and designs for solar power as for wind projects. Participating in the SPI conference in LA this week certainly emphasized how this industry has exploded. The solar power industry in Texas is ready, the developers are at work and the electric grid is looking to embrace it. To capture this wave and release its energy, we should work together to ensure our legislature passes standards and incentives that are specific to solar generation," says Ballouz.



While at SPI Russel Smith, executive director, TREIA and co-organizer of Texas Renewables 2010 noted, "Since the last legislative session, Texas has moved from a tiny blip on the worldwide solar industry's radar screen of business development potential to a flashing signal that can't be ignored. The buzz in the exhibit hall at SPI was that if the Texas Legislature passes a solar incentive program, a significant non-wind portfolio standard, or both, we will see Texas move quickly into the top tier of states for solar development. Interest in Texas Renewables 2010 was high."



Texas Renewable Energy Industries Association (TREIA) www.treia.org, is the oldest renewable energy non-profit trade organization in Texas whose work promoting development of renewable resources and their wise use has spanned a quarter of a century.









